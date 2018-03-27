Amateur RL: Marlins likely to leave pack in their wake

Have your say

MILFORD MARLINS are the early pace setters in National Conference Division One.

Dwaine McRae crossed twice in their 28-16 win at Ince Rose Bridge. Other try scorers were Eddie Wilson, Tom Wilson and Matt Brocksom. Goals came from Martin Loveridge (3) and Josh Parle.

Daryl Gaunt.

Oulton Raiders hit back from 20-12 down against Shaw Cross Sharks to maintain their 100 per cent record with a 30-20 victory.

Try scorers for Oulton were Dominic Flanagan, Kieran Walpole, Jordan Gale, Josh Lancaster and Chris Hope, and Gale added five conversions.

Thornhill Trojans won 32-30 at Lock Lane through tries by Danny Ratcliffe (2), George Woodcock, Sam Ratcliffe, Joss Ratcliffe, and Jordan Lowther. Sam Ratcliffe kicked three goals and Woodcock landed one.

Jordan Walker scored a brace of tries for Stanningley in a 34-14 home win over Saddleworth Rangers in Division Two. Jack Sykes, Lawrence Bell and Josh Adams also crossed and Liam Copland kicked seven goals.

Scott Malpas.

East Leeds snatched a 16-14 win at Leigh East thanks to James Duckworth’s late try, converted by Luke Tomlinson. Tomlinson also scored two tries and Kane Riley added a goal.

Hunslet Warriors also left it late, Luke Naughton’s last-gasp touchdown and Daryl Gaunt’s sixth goal securing a 20-18 win at Drighlington.

Dave Norton was Warriors’ first try scorer as they built a 12-0 interval lead, before going 18-14 behind in the second half.

Promoted Hunslet Club Parkside made it three wins from three in the Premier Division with a 13-4 success at Wath Brow Hornets.

Ryan Gaunt and Craig McShane scored Parkside’s tries, Danny Rowse kicked a conversion and drop goal and Jamie Fields landed a goal.