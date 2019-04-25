Amateur RL: League to hold minute’s silence in memory of Martyn Holland

Have your say

A MINUTE’S silence will be held before all Saturday’s National Conference games in memory of Thornhill Trojans player Martyn Holland who died this week.

The former Westgate, Stanley Rangers and Shaw Cross half-back/hooker was also a member of the prison service rugby league side.

Trojans’ Premier Division game at Rochdale Mayfield on Saturday has been postponed.

Meanwhile, Hunslet Club Parkside travel to Thatto Heath Crusaders, who are unbeaten in the Conference Premier Division, tomorrow.

Hunslet will be without hooker Jamie Bradley owing to work commitments, but forwards George Clarke and Mark Stubley are back in the squad.

Parkside’s ‘A’ team could extend their unbeaten record in Yorkshire Men’s League Division One when they take on Sharlston Rovers at Station Moor.

Aiden Scully could return from a shoulder injury when Stanningley take on visitors Featherstone Lions in Division One, but Dean Parker is facing a long lay-off with a badly broken leg and captain Jack Vincent (ankle) remains on the casualty list.

Coach Ashton Golding said: “It’s a big game after back-to-back losses and we are looking to crack on and get back to winning ways.”

Elsewhere in Division One, Oulton Raiders are at home to Saddleworth Rangers and Milford visit Pilkington Recs.

Ryan Woofitt and Nathan Conroy will return to strengthen East Leeds at home to fellow Division Two strugglers Wigan St Judes.

The hosts are likely to be without Ash James and Luke Tomlinson because of injury.

Hunslet Warriors play host to Oldham St Annes’ in Division Three and Batley Boys visit Heworth.

Games kick-off at 2.30pm.