Amateur RL: Late penalty from Daryl Gaunt wins it for Hunslet Warriors

HUNSLET WARRIORS had a scare away to Drighlington before recovering to secure a 21-19 victory which kept them top of National Conference Division Three.

Warriors trailed 18-12 after an hour and it was all square until four minutes from time when Daryl Gaunt won it with a penalty goal, his fourth successful two-pointer. Try scorers were Tom Boardman, Josh McLelland and Lee West and Gaunt added a drop goal. Jake Dearden, Ethan Hallas and Ryan Wilks crossed for Drighlington and Michael Sanderson kicked three goals and a one-pointer.

Hunslet Club Parkside dug deep to record their third successive win in the Premier Division, 18-10 at Lock Lane.

Parkside were down to 11 men for a spell before the break with Danny Rowse and Rob Stanley both in the sin-bin. Try scorers Elliott Morgan and Craig Miles impressed for Hunslet along with fellow forward Ben Shulver. Josh Murphy scored the other try and Rowse kicked three goals.

Thornhill Trojans beat Leigh Miners 32-20 to end a seven-game losing run. Joel Gibson scored a try and four goals and Will Gledhill, Jack Gledhill, Danny Ratcliffe, Luke Haigh and Declan Tomlinson also touched down.

Liam Copland scored a try and five goals as Stanningley boosted their Division One survival hopes by recovering from 10-0 down to beat Normanton Knights 34-20.

Tim Davis crossed twice and Jack Smith, Luke Townend and Eddie Crossland were Stanningley’s other try scorers.

Oulton Raiders dropped into the relegation zone after a 36-10 loss to Featherstone Lions.

James Cruikshank and Dom Flanagan crossed for Oulton and Josh Murray added a conversion.

Mark Brocksom and Ryan Oxtoby both bagged a brace in Milford’s 34-18 win at Dewsbury Moor in Division One.

Jake Payne scored a try and four goals, James Barker also went over and Oxtoby added a conversion.

East Leeds suffered a third successive defeat in Division Two, going down 48-6 to West Bowling. Tom Howson scored Easts’ try, improved by Jason Priestley.