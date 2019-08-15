Amateur RL: Last-chance saloon for Conference relegation favourites East Leeds

EAST LEEDS are in the last-chance saloon.

They will almost certainly be relegated from National Conference Division Two if they lose at Bradford Dudley Hill on Saturday. Spokesman Malcolm Waite said: “We have got to win our last two games and hope Clock Face Miners [who are two points better off with a superior for and against and a game in hand] lose all theirs. It’s looking doubtful, but we’ll see.”

Anthony Ward (knee) and Aaron Gledhill (hand) are injury doubts, but Shaun Ward is available after work commitments.

Hunslet Club Parkside confirmed their place in the Premier Division play-offs when they won at Egremont Rangers last week.

That win came at a cost and Parkside, now third in the table, will travel to Leigh Miners Rangers without utility-player Mark Stubley who suffered a broken arm early in the game.

Dale Cogan and Kieran Murphy are also unavailable, but Danny Rowse, Marcus Elliott, Michael Nuttall, Liam Thompson and Jamie Bradley have been drafted in to Parkside’s squad.

In Division One, Milford are at home to Dewsbury Moor Maroons, Oulton Raiders entertain Featherstone Lions and Stanningley visit Myton Warriors.

Division Three leaders Hunslet Warriors face a tough home fixture against fifth-placed Dewsbury Celtic.