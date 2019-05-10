Amateur RL: Injury crisis is causing a selection headache for Stanningley

Have your say

Stanningley’s injury crisis has worsened ahead of tonight’s visit of Saddleworth Rangers in National Conference Division One (7.30pm).

Jack Sykes (calf), Ash Yarrow (fractured collarbone), Harris Stockdale, Stephen Welton (both hamstring), Joe Phipps (ankle) and Jermaine Ruan (knee) have been ruled out so several players could be promoted from the in-form Alliance side. Jack Smith has been cleared to return after recovering from concussion.

Joint coaches Ashton Golding, of Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls player Jordan Lilley will be together on the sidelines before going into separate camps for tomorrow’s Coral Challenge Cup tie at Odsal.

Milford play host to York Acorn tomorrow and Oulton Raiders visit Wigan St Patrick’s.

In Division two, East Leeds will travel to Beverley tomorrow without the unavailable James Duckworth, Kane Riley and Adam Wrigg.

Luke Tomlinson and Jack Norfolk could return if they pass fitness tests and James Forsell is set to make his comeback after 12 months out with a shoulder injury. Hunslet Warriors are away to Leigh East.

Hunslet Club Parkside welcome back Kieran Murphy, Andrew Hullock and Omar Alrawi for tomorrow’s home Premier Division game against Thornhill Trojans.

Michael Nuttall is in contention after impressing in the ‘A’ team and prop Rob Stanley has been recalled.