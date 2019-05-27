Amateur RL: Hunslet Warriors move top of league after conquering Eastmoor Dragons

HUNSLET WARRIORS are new leaders of National Conference Division Three following a hard-fought 38-20 home win over Eastmoor Dragons.

It was Hunslet’s seventh game without defeat, but they did not have it all their own way against the Wakefield outfit who have lost seven of their last eight.

Hunslet Warriors' Lee West.

Liam Brown and Jordan Gale – who kicked three goals – crossed in the early stages to give Hunslet a 10-0 advantage and Matty Scott also touched down as they went in with a 16-10 lead at the break. Daryl Gaunt, Dave Norton, Lee West and Gareth Croft added second half tries and Gaunt landed a conversion and penalty.

Try scorers for Eastmoor were Jacob Lord, Jamie Creed, Michael Hoyle and Kevin Brown. Adrian Mulcahy kicked two goals.

Meanwhile, Thornhill Trojans have dropped to the bottom of the Premier Division following a 72-0 thrashing at new leaders Wath Brow Hornets.

Thornhill, despite winning only one of their nine league games this season, have been competitive in most of their fixtures, but have struggled in Cumbria and were beaten 52-10 at Egremont Rangers last month.

There were extenuating circumstances for the latest capitulation, in a game rearranged from March.

With most of Trojans’ established players unavailable on the new date the Dewsbury side travelled with only 16 players, four of them being regular first teamers and the rest coming from the ‘A’ team.

Eight of those had played the night before in a local cup win over Birstall Victoria and Kurt Hodgson, Liam Harley, Lewis Farren, man-of-the-match Liam Morley and Liam Ward all made their debut.

Despite the scoreline – and the 14 tries conceded – halves Casey Johnson and Danny Ratcliffe battled hard and Johnathan Hellings also had a strong game.