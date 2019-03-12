Amateur RL: Hunslet Warriors’ fightback sinks Millom and cracks Conference duck

HUNSLET WARRIORS staged a stunning recovery from 18-0 down to win 28-24 at Millom and break their duck in National Conference Division Three.

There was also a maiden victory for competition newcomers Batley Boys, but Hunslet Club Parkside bowed out of the National Cup.

Luke Naughton of Hunslet Warriors at Millom. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

Tries from Jordan Gale and Dillon Thornton – both converted by Daryl Gaunt – cut Warriors’ deficit at the interval to just 18-12 and Thomas Boardman, Tyler Dargan – making his National Conference debut – and Dale Norton crossed in the second half. Gaunt finished with four goals.

Batley Boys won 12-10 at Eastmoor Dragons after trailing 10-0. Matty Sheridan scored both their tries and added a goal, with Adam Bingham also booting a conversion.

Batley had Johnny Marsden sin-binned on 39 minutes and Josh Whitehead sent off two minutes from time for an alleged head-butt. Try scorers for Eastmoor were Michael Hoyle and Chad Moss and Adie Mulcahy landed a conversion.

Parkside’s National Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage when they were beaten 17-7 at home by Thatto Heath Crusaders, who also fielded a team in the Coral Challenge Cup the same afternoon.

Adam Biscomb had a strong game for Parkside and scored their try.

That was improved by Jamie Fields who gave them the lead for the second time with a drop goal after the break.