Amateur RL: Hunslet Warriors aiming to leapfrog leaders in top-of-the-table tussle

Have your say

SECOND-PLACED HUNSLET Warriors will go top of National Conference Division Three if they win at home to current leaders Woolston Rovers on Saturday.

Both teams have won eight of their 10 games so far, but Woolston have a better points difference.

In another big game nearby, Hunslet Club Parkside, fourth in the Premier Division, take on third-placed Egremont Rangers.

Hunslet will be without props Rob Stanley and Marcus Elliott, who both have work commitments and Jamie Fields (knee injury).

James Healy and Connor Squires have been drafted in.

Stanningley travel to Division One leaders Pilkington Recs buoyed by last week’s victory over Saddleworth, but with more injury woes. Adam Benn (shoulder) is ruled out, a series of knocks mean Joe Phipps will have to be rested and Liam Copland faces a fitness test.

Captain Jack Vincent remains sidelined, but could be available in two to three weeks.

Elsewhere in Division One, Milford are at home to Myton Warriors and Oulton Raiders play host to Dewsbury Moor.

East Leeds will give a debut to second-rower Tom Howson who has been promoted from the ‘A’ team for tomorrow’s visit of Dudley Hill in Division Two.

The influential Nathan Conroy is unavailable and Luke Tomlinson and Dave Nurse are both in doubt because of injuries.