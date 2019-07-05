Amateur RL: Hunslet Club Parkside target win hat-trick to topple new league leaders

After successive wins that knocked West Hull off the top of the National Conference Premier Division, Hunslet Club Parkside will aim to complete a hat-trick at home to new leaders Wath Brow Hornets tomorrow.

Third-placed Parkside are three points behind the leading pair but hold two games in hand on Wath Brow and have played one fewer than West Hull who make the long trip to fourth-placed Egremont Rangers.

Hunslet are still without Danny Rowse (ribs), and Jamie Fields suffered a potentially season-ending knee ligament injury in last weekend’s game. Michael Waite and Elliott Morgan come back into contention. Thornhill Trojans are away to Thatto Heath Crusaders.

A couple of weeks without a game has eased Stanningley’s injury list ahead of tomorrow’s Division One fixture at Normanton Knights. Coaches Ashton Golding and Jordan Lilley have a selection headache with most of their pack available, but Tyler Hart and Will Barker are away on England Lions under-19s trials. Milford play host to Wigan St Patrick’s and Oulton Raiders are at home to York Acorn.

East Leeds will be strengthened by the return of Tom and Jack Norfolk for tomorrow’s visit of Barrow Island in Division Two. Aaron Gledhill, Sean Ward and youngster Ciaran Edwards also come into contention, but Dominic Hardisty is ruled out with an eye injury.

In Division Three, Hunslet Warriors travel to Oldham St Anne’s.