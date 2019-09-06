Amateur RL: Hunslet Club Parkside going all out to retain their minor premiership crown

Have your say

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Hunslet Club Parkside will fight to the last to retain the National Conference Premier Division minor premiership.

After winning every game last year, Parkside have found the going tougher and with one round remaining in the regular season are third in the table, behind Wath Brow Hornets on for and against and one point adrift of West Hull.

Parkside travel to Rochdale Mayfield tomorrow when West Hull visit Siddal and Wath Brow are at home to bottom club Kells. There is only one change to Hunslet’s squad from the win over Lock Lane last week, Jamie Bradley coming in to replace Marcus Elliott.

Milford and Stanningley are heading for the Division One play-offs.

Milford are fourth going into their final regular-season game tomorrow, at home to Skirlaugh.

Stanningley – who sit fifth, two points behind – visit Saddleworth Rangers.

A win there would make Oulton Raiders, who are one point ahead of third-bottom Saddleworth, safe from the drop even if they lose at home to Wigan St Patrick’s.

Hunslet Warriors are at home to Drighlington in a Division Three derby.

The next Castleford and Featherstone District League meeting is on Monday, September 9 at Glasshoughton WMC (7.30pm).