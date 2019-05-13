Amateur RL: Hunslet Club Parkside avenge cup defeat to Thornhill Trojans

Have your say

HUNSLET CLUB Parkside avenged this year’s National Cup defeat by beating Thornhill Trojans 12-2 in the National Conference Premier Division.

Trojans went ahead through a Joel Gibson penalty goal, but Josh Murphy’s try – after Thornhill’s players had stopped for what they thought was a knock-on, converted by Danny Rowse – gave the hosts a 6-2 interval lead.

Andy Hullock intercepted to score the only touchdown of the second half and Jamie Fields added the extras.

Craig McShane impressed for Parkside and Casey Johnson had a strong game in Trojans’ fourth successive defeat.

An outstanding first-half display set Milford on course for a 25-16 win over visitors York Acorn in Division One.

All the Leeds side’s points were scored before the interval with Jack Payne crossing twice, Matt Brocksom and James Barker also touching down and Martin Loveridge booting four goals and a one-pointer.

Oulton Raiders led 16-14 early in the second half at Wigan St Patrick’s, but could not hold on and were beaten 34-16.

Dom Flanagan bagged a brace of tries and kicked two goals and Dec Storey was Raiders’ other try scorer.

Stanningley ended a four-game losing run by beating Saddleworth Rangers 30-22.

Try scorers for Stanningley were Tom Sharp (2), Jack Sykes, Niall Murphy and Jack Smith. Liam Copland added five goals.

East Leeds are third from bottom in Division Two following a 38-12 defeat at Beverley.

Most of the damage was done in the first half when the home team opened a 26-6 lead.

Shane Plunkett and Jason Priestley were Easts’ try scorers, both converted by Nathan Conroy.

Second-placed Hunslet Warriors extended their winning run in Division Three to five matches with a 20-14 victory at Leigh East.

Youngsters Tyler Dargan and Dylan Naughton were outstanding for Warriors who will go into Saturday’s visit of leaders Woolston Rovers in buoyant mood.

Nathan Clapham, Lee West and Daryl Gaunt crossed and Jordan Gale kicked four goals.