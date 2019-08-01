Amateur RL: Floundering East Leeds looking for a lifeline at home to Shaw Cross Sharks

IT IS “do or die” for East Leeds at home to Shaw Cross Sharks in National Conference Division Two on Saturday.

Easts are second bottom following last Saturday’s 32-16 loss at Shaw Cross who moved above them in the table. Club spokesman Malcolm Waite said: “I think if we don’t win this week we are destined to go down. It is going to be very tough, but hopefully we can get this win and then try and avoid the drop.”

Easts will be without Luke Tomlinson (ankle) and Reggie Brown (knee). Tom Norfolk has a leg injury, but is hoping to play through the pain barrier.

Hunslet Club Parkside will be without Ben Shulver, Jamie Fields, Elliott Morgan, James Healy, Ryan Campbell and Danny Rowse owing to injury when they entertain Underbank Rangers in the Premier Division. Omar Alrawi and Josh Murphy are unavailable, but Craig Miles, Dezi Cogan, Michael Nuttall, Kris Whata and Chris Boyce all come into contention.

Oulton Raiders are hosting a rugby festival tomorrow – when they are at home to Normanton Knights in Division One – and on Sunday. Junior and girls’ teams will be taking part and there will be other attractions including stalls and refreshments.

Other games this weekend include Milford at home to Pilkington Recs and Stanningley at Featherstone Lions in Division One. Hunslet Warriors host Heworth in Division Three.