Amateur RL: Five-star Field at forefront as Parkside pocket shield

Have your say

A FIVE star performance from prop Jamie Field ensured Hunslet Club Parkside celebrated receiving the National Conference Premier Division leaders’ shield in style.

Field scored a hat-trick of tries and kicked five goals as Parkside extended their 100 per cent winning record to 18 games with a 34-8 home thrashing of second-placed Egremont Rangers.

Josh Sunley.

Now only Normanton Knights (away), Underbank Rangers (home), Wigan St Patrick’s (away) and Siddal (home) stand between Parkside and a perfect league season, though the title will be decided through play-offs and a Grand Final.

Craig McShane, Jamie Bradley and Andy Hullock were Hunslet’s other try scorers.

Kieron Walpole scored two tries and six goals as Oulton Raiders boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from Division One with a 44-8 win over fellow strugglers Shaw Cross Sharks.

Brad Cahill also crossed twice and Matty Stableford, Lee Gomersall, Lawrence Dibb and Danny Stanley completed the rout.

Former Leeds Rhinos academy player Josh Sunley scored Milford Marlins’ only try in a 46-4 loss at Skirlaugh.

Leaders Thornhill Trojans took another step towards the title with a 38-18 victory over Featherstone Lions.

Joel Gibson scored a try and five goals and Liam Morley, Jake Wilson, Sam Ratcliffe, Ryan Fenton, George Woodcock and Zach Johnson also crossed.

Division Two table-toppers Stanningley suffered a shock 32-4 defeat at lowly West Bowling, Liam Copland scoring their only try.

East Leeds boosted their chances of a place in the play-offs by crushing Drighlington 32-0.

Shane Plunkett bagged a brace, other try scorers were Joe Isotta, Luke Tomlinson, Ryan Wooffitt and Hayden Disley and Billy Evans (three) and Tomlinson added goals.

At the bottom of the table a Nathan Clapham hat-trick helped Hunslet Warriors to a precious 32-22 win over hosts Leigh East. Matt Scott crossed twice, Liam Brown also touched down for Warriors and Daryl Gaunt kicked four goals.