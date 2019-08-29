Amateur RL: East Leeds’ young guns aiming to give vet’ Maurice Mayne a fitting send-off

Both ends of the age scale will feature for East Leeds in their final game of the season at home to Clock Face Miners tomorrow (6.30pm).

Easts, doomed to relegation from National Conference Division Two, will give debuts to under-18s Nehemiah Mensah, Sam Eseh and Tommy Milburn, whose combined age adds up to that of 51-year-old Maurice Mayne, expected to play his last game for the club.

The three newcomers are attracting interest from Super League clubs including Wakefield and Huddersfield. Other under-18s in tonight’s squad include Luke Mullen, Alex Beaumont and Tom Bull, while Jack Norfolk and Ciaran Edwards both return.

“It has been a long, hard season, but we want to finish on a high,” said Easts spokesman Malcolm Waite.

Fourth-placed Hunslet Club Parkside haven’t given up on finishing Premier Division leaders for the second successive year. With two games remaining, Wath Brow, West Hull, Hunslet and Thatto Heath all have a chance of finishing top.

Danny Rowse (suspension), Liam Thompson (unavailable) and injured duo Jamie Fields and Mark Stubley will miss Saturday’s visit of Lock Lane, but Kieran Murphy, Jamie Bradley and Dale Cogan all return.

In Division One, Stanningley host Pilkington Recs, Oulton Raiders visit Skirlaugh and Milford are at Featherstone Lions. Hunslet Warriors travel to Waterhead in Division Three.