Amateur RL: East Leeds’ survival hopes threatened by double injury setback

East Leeds have paid a price for the astonishing win over Beverley which revived their hopes of staying in National Conference Division Two.

Four-try hero Jason Priestley suffered knee ligament damage and could miss the rest of the season, along with Tom Holmes who sustained an ankle injury which needed hospital treatment. Easts, though, will welcome back Shane Plunkett and Aaron Gledhill for Saturday’s game at Crosfields.

Stanningley coach Ashton Golding.

Stanningley coaches Ashton Golding and Jordan Lilley have had no shortage of players to pick from this week. They are on the back of a big win over Skirlaugh and the prospect of a Division One derby at home to Milford has had players queuing up for selection.

Dean Parker is Stanningley’s only injury victim and Golding said: “After a 56-0 win it will be hard to drop people, but the style of play we want to use against Milford and going forward for the rest of the year, there may have to be a few changes.”

Oulton Raiders visit Dewsbury Moor.

Leaders Hunslet Warriors will have one hand on the Division Three trophy if they win at second-placed Woolston Rovers on Saturday. Warriors are a point ahead and have a game in hand.

Hunslet Club Parkside, whose seven-game winning run ended last week, travel to Thornhill Trojans in the Premier Division. Hunslet will be without Jamie Fields (knee) George Clarke (wrist) and Elliot Morgan (Ribs) but have added Danny Rowse, Jack Carvill, Ryan Campbell, Jay Cunningham and Luke Raynor to the squad.