Amateur RL: East Leeds missing coach and four players due to wedding date

Hunslet Club Parkside make the short journey to Lock Lane in an intriguing National Conference League Premier Division contest tomorrow.

Both teams have 12 points with Hunslet sat third and their Castleford hosts in fifth but having played a game less. The visitors’ injury problems continue given they will be without Jamie Fields, Jamie Bradley, Connor Squires and Andrew Hullock.

Veteran prop Wayne Foster is also away on holiday but Hunslet have added Omar Alrawi, Rob Stanley, Craig Miles and Marcus Elliott to the squad which featured last time out against Egremont Rangers.

Bottom-placed Thornhill Trojans entertain Leigh Miners Rangers seeking only a second win this term.

In Division One, Milford head to winless Dewsbury Moor Maroons, Oulton Raiders visit Featherstone Lions and Stanningley host Normanton Knights.

East Leeds journey to high-flying West Bowling in Division Two – without their coach.

Tim Norfolk is attending a wedding along with four players – Jack and Tom Norfolk, Luke Tomlinson and James Forsell – but goalkicker Nathan Conroy will return.

Shaw Cross Sharks host Barrow Island while there is a derby in Division Three when Drighlington welcome leaders Hunslet Warriors. Eastmoor Dragons host Oldham St Annes and second-placed Dewsbury Celtic head to Hensingham.