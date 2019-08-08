Amateur RL: East Leeds face relegation four-pointer at bottom-club Askam

EAST LEEDS will make the long trip to National Conference Division Two’s bottom club Askam on Saturday knowing they can’t afford to lose.

Easts are in the third and final relegation place, two points adrift of safety. After this weekend they have just two games left, at mid-table Dudley Hill and against the team above them on the table Clock Face Miners. Luke Tomlinson, Jason Priestley and Tom Norfolk all miss out due to injury, Anthony Ward is a fitness doubt, but Ash James and Adam Keady will return.

Victory at Egremont Rangers tomorrow would cement champions Hunslet Club Parkside’s place in the Premier Division’s top-four.

Parkside are fourth, one place and four points ahead of Saturday’s hosts. Michael Nuttall, Omar Alrawi, Kieran Murphy, Josh Murphy, Jamie Bradley, Ryan Campbell, Jack Carvill and James Healy are all back in contention, but Marcus Elliott, Dale Cogan and Liam Thompson drop out from the side which beat Underbank Rangers last week.

Stanningley, who have climbed to fourth in Division One, face a four-pointer at home to the team immediately above them, York Acorn. Milford visit lowly Normanton Knights and Oulton Raiders are away to leaders Pilkington Recs.

Heworth dropped to third in Division Three after a home loss to Heworth last week and will aim to get back to winning ways at Hensingham.