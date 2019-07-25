Amateur RL: East Leeds face crucial relegation scrap at Shaw Cross

East Leeds are refusing to concede defeat in their battle against relegation from National Conference Division Two.

Easts are in the third and final relegation place, two points adrift of safety.

They visit second-bottom Shaw Cross Sharks – who are one point behind – on Saturday and will be boosted by the return of Luke Tomlinson, Nathan Conroy, Reggie Brown and Adam Keedy.

“We’ve got four games coming up against teams around us on the table,” said Easts spokesman Malcolm Waite.

“We need to win them all and we’ll see how it goes.”

Hunslet Club Parkside’s home Premier Division clash with Siddal will kick off an hour earlier, at 1.30pm, to give the visiting players a chance to watch Halifax’s Coral Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens.

Hunslet will be without Josh Murphy (unavailable), Ben Shulver (sternum injury) and Elliott Morgan (ribs). George Clarke is a fitness doubt, but youngster Jack McShane could start after being named man of the match as a substitute in last week’s win at Thornhill Trojans.

Stanningley host Oulton Raiders in a Division One derby.

Regulars Dion Henry, Jack Sykes, skipper Jack Vincent and Jack Smith are all unavailable, but joint-coach Ashton Golding said: “Luckily we have players on the fringe who are more than capable of doing a really good job for us.”

In Division Three, Hunslet Warriors are scheduled for a home fixture against bottom club Salford City Roosters, whose game at Heworth last week was called off because the visitors were unable to raise a team.