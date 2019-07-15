Amateur RL: East Leeds’ end losing run thanks to dynamic duo

Have your say

Two outstanding individual performances helped East Leeds to a stunning 79-12 home win over Beverley which ended an eight-game losing run in National Conference Division Two.

Nathan Conroy scored 41 points with four tries, 13 goals and a drop goal and Jason Priestley also touched down four times.

East Leeds' Jason Priestley.

Other tries went to Gareth Lally, Adam Keedy, Jake Moss, Anthony Ward and Sean Ward.

Division Three leaders Hunslet Warriors hammered Leigh East 54-14.

Liam Brown and Liam Gaunt both crossed twice, other try scorers were Tom Boardman, Josh McLelland, Dave Norton, Lee West, Richard Wheelhouse and Nathan Clapham, and Daryl Gaunt landed seven goals.

Kieran Murphy’s sin-binning for dissent on 73 minutes proved costly for Hunslet Club Parkside as their seven-game Premier Division winning run was ended by a 38-34 home loss to Thatto Heath Crusaders.

They had led 34-20 with eight minutes left through two tries and five goals by Andy Hullock and touchdowns to Ben Shulver, Omar Alrawi, Bradley and Marcus Elliott.

Tries by Jack Gledhill, Will Gledhill and Casey Johnson – who converted two of them – could not save Thornhill Trojans from a 30-16 home loss to Egremont Rangers which keeps them in the relegation zone.

In Division One, promotion-chasing Milford won 32-14 at Myton Warriors.

John Elkington bagged a brace of tries, Matt Brocksom, Elliott Watmough and Jacob Skinner got the others and Martin Loveridge added six goals.

Stanningley are also in the hunt for a play-offs spot after romping to a 56-0 win over Skirlaugh.

Eddie Crossland and Tyler Hart both crossed twice and Liam Copland scored a try and eight goals.

Sam Savage, Jack Sykes, Luke Townend, Thomas Kent and Dion Henry also touched down.

Sykes spent time in the sin-bin for an alleged dangerous tackle and three opponents were also shown the yellow card.

Oulton Raiders were beaten 48-12 at fellow strugglers Saddleworth Rangers. Danny Stanley and Danny Macintosh scored Raiders’ tries, both converted by Archie Craggs.