Amateur RL: Cumbrian clubs prove no match for Hunslet duo

HUNSLET TEAMS picked up significant wins away to Cumbrian opposition in the National Conference.

Hunslet Warriors regained top spot in Division Three after a 46-16 success at Hensingham, though Woolston Rovers are only a point behind and have a game in hand.

Tries by Daryl Gaunt and Lee West and the first two of Jordan Gale’s seven goals gave Warriors a 12-0 lead after just three minutes and Gale, Dave Norton and Tyler Gargan – twice – went in before the break to make it 36-10.

Liam Gaunt and Clapham added second-half touchdowns.

Parkside, the Premier Division champions, are up to third and guaranteed a play-off place following their 12-10 victory at Egremont Rangers.

Connor Squires’ second try, five minutes from time, sealed it after Parkside, who had led 8-0 at the interval, went 10-8 behind. Craig Miles was the other try scorer.

Thornhill Trojans are deep in relegation trouble after a 30-14 home loss to leaders Wath Brow Hornets. Jack Gledhill bagged a brace of tries, Will Gledhill also went over and Joel Gibson booted a conversion.

Stanningley’s impressive run in Division One ended with a 16-12 home defeat by York Acorn. Stephen Welton and Joe Phipps scored Stanningley’s tries, both improved by Liam Copland.

Milford remain on track for a play-off place courtesy of a 14-12 win at Normanton Knights which was sealed by a penalty goal from Jacob Skinner 18 minutes from the end.

Milford hit back from 12-0 down to lead 12-8 at half-time through tries by John Elkington and Josh Nathaniel, plus a conversion and a penalty from Skinner.

East Leeds are hanging on in Division Two thanks to a 34-8 win over Askam, who were condemned to the drop. Easts remain in the third and final relegation place, two points behind Clock Face Miners who they face in one of their two remaining games.

Josh Longbottom bagged a brace of tries for Easts, who have played one game more than Clock Face. Ryan Wooffitt, Tom Bull, Kiaran Edwards, Jake Moss and Adam Wrigg also touched down and Tom Sheldrake kicked three goals.