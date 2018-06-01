Amateur RL: City rivals boosted by recapture of former Rhinos academy aces

EAST LEEDS and Milford Marlins have both boosted their squad by re-signing a former Leeds Rhinos academy player.

Centre/back-rower Jake Normington has joined Easts and Marlins have recruited utility-back Josh Sunley. Normington, who had spells at Keighley Cougars, Hunslet and York City Knights, could feature for Easts at home to Leigh East in Conference Division Two tomorrow.

Nathan Conroy, Reggie Brown, Shane Plunkett and Kene Reilly are also back in contention for Easts who had four points deducted before the season began, but have won six of their nine games so far.

Elsewhere in Division Two there is a derby at Hunslet Warriors where leaders Stanningley are the visitors and Thornhill Trojans travel to Featherstone Lions. A Milford product, Sunley joined Featherstone Rovers after leaving Leeds and has also played rugby union for Redingensians in National Two South. He could feature in tomorrow’s home game against York Acorn in Conference Division One.

Prolific points scorer Martin Loveridge (hamstring) is on Marlins’ casualty list and Josh Nathaniel and David Warren are both unavailable. John Elkington and Aussie import Scott Jensen face fitness tests, but Matty Harding and Ross Hammill could return.

Also in Division One, Oulton visit Ince Rose Bridge.