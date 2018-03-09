Amateur RL: City derby between East Leeds and Hunslet Warriors postponed

EAST LEEDS and Hunslet Warriors will have to wait another week to kick-off their National Conference Division Two season.

The sides had been due to meet in a Leeds derby tomorrow, but the game has been postponed due to the state of Easts’ pitch.

It is the second successive postponement, but will give Rob Roberts, who has taken over as Easts’ coach, more time to work with his new-look squad.

He will be assisted by Tom Sheldrake, who hung up his boots at the end of last year along with Jordan Normington, Ryan Holmes and Lee Priestley.

Jake Southern, Tom Boardman and Connor Jordan were all set to make their debut for visitors Hunslet and Daryl Gaunt was hoping to make his first appearance since returning from rugby union.

Once the season begins they will be looking to fill the boots of retired Warriors stalwarts Gary McLelland and Caldon Bravo.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Stanningley – who won at Leigh East last week - play host to Dewsbury Moor.

Milford Marlins begin their Division One campaign against newly promoted Dudley Hill at Leeds Rhinos’ training ground in Kirkstall.

Marlins have been boosted by the return of Joe Ramsden who spent last season in Australia playing for Southport Tigers.

Australian half-back Jacob Skinner will be making his competitive debut having arrived in the closed-season from Kyogle Turkeys. Ross Hammill has earned his starting shirt following an impressive pre-season and the leadership group of James Barker, Tom Wilson and Andy Barker are all fit and available for the league opener.

Josh Parle and Ryan Oxtoby miss out due to work commitments and Matthew Brocksom is still recovering from shoulder surgery. Zac Snelgrove is suspended and Richard Hulme and Mark Judge are on a coaching course.

Promoted Oulton Raiders will be looking to continue the good form they showed in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup when they begin their Conference Division One season at home to Thornhill Trojans.

Hunslet Club Parkside make their Premier Division debut away to last year’s league leaders Siddal. Hunslet will be without Mark Stubley (work commitments), but Kieran Murphy, Kelvin Nielson, George Clarke and Ryan Campbell are added to the squad named for last week’s postponed game against Normanton Knights.

All games are scheduled to kick-off at 2.30pm.

