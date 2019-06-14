Amateur RL: Champions Hunslet Club Parkside out for revenge against Kells

NATIONAL CONFERENCE champions Hunslet Club Parkside will be out for revenge in tomorrow’s home Premier Division clash with Kells.

Parkside suffered a shock defeat in Cumbria on the opening day of the season and the visitors will travel south having climbed off the foot of the table following last week’s victory over Thornhill Trojans.

Hunslet will again be without the injured quartet of Jamie Fields, Jamie Bradley, Kieran Murphy and Rob Stanley and James Healy is unavailable.

Liam Thompson and Andy Hullock both face a late fitness test and Dale Cogan, Wayne Foster and Connor Squires have been added to the squad which beat Lock Lane last time out.

Sitting third from bottom in Division Two, East Leeds are in desperate need of points, but they won’t come easy away to fourth-placed Wigan St Jude’s.

Nathan Conroy, who had been due to return against leaders Ince Rose Bridge last week, is expected to feature tomorrow and Adam Gibbons and Adam Wrigg are also back in contention.

Milford, third in Division One, play host to second-bottom Saddleworth Rangers. The team immediately above Rangers, Oulton Raiders, travel to Myton Warriors and Stanningley are at home to bottom club Dewsbury Moor Maroons.

Division Three leaders Hunslet Warriors will be expected to continue their promotion push at home to last-placed Salford City Roosters.