Amateur RL: Champions Hunslet Club Parkside open with a shock defeat in Cumbria

AFTER WINNING every game last season, National Conference Premier Division champions Hunslet Club Parkside fell at the first hurdle in their title defence.

Parkside suffered a shock 6-0 loss at Whitehaven outfit Kells, who narrowly avoided relegation last year, in their opening game of the new league campaign, despite a huge effort from full-back Craig McShane.

Hunslet Warriors head coach Jonathan Schofield (centre) and assistant Gary Mclelland (right). Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

It was also a disappointing start for promoted Thornhill Trojans who were beaten 28-10 at home by 2018’s Grand Final runners-up West Hull after trailing 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Joel Gibson had a fine game for Trojans, scoring a try and a goal and Jake Wilson also crossed.

Division Two champions Stanningley won 23-22 at fellow promoted side Dewsbury Moor thanks to Niall Murphy’s drop goal two minutes from time.

Liam Copland scored a try and three goals and Aiden Scully, Thomas Kent and Jack Sykes also touched down for the Leeds side.

Hunslet Warriors' Dillon Thornton in action at Dewsbury Celtic. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

Try scorers for Moor were Sam Thornton (2), Jemaine Davies and Archie Bruce. Brad Foster kicked three goals.

A dominant first-half performance set Oulton Raiders on course for an 18-10 derby win at Milford.

James Cruickshank bagged a brace, Chris Hope also touched down and Keiron Walpole added a conversion as Raiders powered into a 14-0 interval lead.

Milford, who had had Josh Nathaniel and Zak Snellgrove sin-binned for alleged dissent, then had Josh Parle yellow-carded in the first minute of the second period for a professional foul.

Hunslet Warriors' Phil Banks in action at Dewsbury Celtic. Picture: Ainsley Bennett.

They rallied with tries by Dwain McRea and Scott Jenson, the first of which Ryan Oxtoby converted, either side of a Walpole touchdown which gave the visitors enough breathing space to hang on despite Clayton Sutton being sin-binned on 73 minutes for an alleged dangerous tackle.

In Division Two, Jason Priestley’s try – converted by Nathan Conroy – was East Leeds’ only consolation in a 36-6 defeat at Barrow Island.

Hunslet Warriors led at Dewsbury Celtic through a Jack McLelland try and Daryl Gaunt conversion, but slumped to a 22-6 defeat – their second successive loss – in Division Three.