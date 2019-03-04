Amateur RL: Champions Hunslet Club Parkside open with a shock defeat in Cumbria

AFTER WINNING every game last season, National Conference Premier Division champions Hunslet Club Parkside fell at the first hurdle in their title defence.
Parkside suffered a shock 6-0 loss at Whitehaven outfit Kells, who narrowly avoided relegation last year, in their opening game of the new league campaign, despite a huge effort from full-back Craig McShane.
It was also a disappointing start for promoted Thornhill Trojans who were beaten 28-10 at home by 2018’s Grand Final runners-up West Hull after trailing 22-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Joel Gibson had a fine game for Trojans, scoring a try and a goal and Jake Wilson also crossed.
Division Two champions Stanningley won 23-22 at fellow promoted side Dewsbury Moor thanks to Niall Murphy’s drop goal two minutes from time.
Liam Copland scored a try and three goals and Aiden Scully, Thomas Kent and Jack Sykes also touched down for the Leeds side.
Try scorers for Moor were Sam Thornton (2), Jemaine Davies and Archie Bruce. Brad Foster kicked three goals.
A dominant first-half performance set Oulton Raiders on course for an 18-10 derby win at Milford.
James Cruickshank bagged a brace, Chris Hope also touched down and Keiron Walpole added a conversion as Raiders powered into a 14-0 interval lead.
Milford, who had had Josh Nathaniel and Zak Snellgrove sin-binned for alleged dissent, then had Josh Parle yellow-carded in the first minute of the second period for a professional foul.
They rallied with tries by Dwain McRea and Scott Jenson, the first of which Ryan Oxtoby converted, either side of a Walpole touchdown which gave the visitors enough breathing space to hang on despite Clayton Sutton being sin-binned on 73 minutes for an alleged dangerous tackle.
In Division Two, Jason Priestley’s try – converted by Nathan Conroy – was East Leeds’ only consolation in a 36-6 defeat at Barrow Island.
Hunslet Warriors led at Dewsbury Celtic through a Jack McLelland try and Daryl Gaunt conversion, but slumped to a 22-6 defeat – their second successive loss – in Division Three.