Amateur RL: Champions Hunslet Club Parkside hoping to put early-season setbacks behind them

AFTER SWEEPING all before them last year, National Conference champions Hunslet Club Parkside will be aiming to get back to winning ways tomorrow.

Parkside were unbeaten against community club opposition in 2018, but have suffered a series of setbacks this term including exits from the Coral Challenge Cup and BARLA National Cup and defeat in their opening Premier Division fixture at Kells.

Hunslet Club Parkside will be without the injured Marcus Elliott at the weekend. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Danny Rowse and Marcus Elliott are unavailable for tomorrow’s visit of promoted Leigh Miners Rangers, but hooker Josh Murphy and prop Rob Stanley are set to return.

Jamie Bradley (leg) and Liam Thompson both face a late check.

Thompson suffered hypothermia during the defeat in Cumbria two weeks ago, needing treatment from an ambulance crew before being allowed to travel home to Leeds.

Thornhill Trojans visit Wath Brow Hornets and, in Division One, Stanningley are at home to Wigan St Patrick’s, Oulton Raiders play host to Pilkington Recs and Milford visit Skirlaugh.

East Leeds have doubts over prop Ash Holmes and winger-turned-second-row Jason Priestley ahead of tomorrow’s game at Shaw Cross Sharks in Division Two.

Curtis Minns and Jack Norfolk are both available following work commitments.

Hunslet Warriors are at home to Eastmoor Dragons in Division Two.