Amateur RL: Celebrations cranked up as East Leeds grab a lifeline

EAST LEEDS’ 40th anniversary celebrations went with a bang as they grabbed a National Conference Division Two lifeline thanks to a 58-30 home win over Shaw Cross Sharks.

Easts climbed above Shaw Cross, who beat them the week before, but remain in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety.

Eighteen-year-old winger Tom Bull scored four tries and Nathan Conroy crossed twice and kicked nine goals for Easts who were 24-0 up after 18 minutes and 40-6 ahead at half-time. David Nurse, Shaun Ward, Tom Howson and Jack Norfolk were the other try scorers.

Form team Stanningley are up to fourth in Division One after hitting back from 12-0 down at the break to win 22-18 away to Featherstone Lions.

Rylee Captein touched down twice, other try scorers were Tom Sharp and Glenn Metcalfe and Liam Copland landed three goals.

Stannningley have moved above Milford who also hit back from 12-0 behind, at leaders Pilkington Recs, before being beaten 24-18 by a last-minute try.

Ryan Oxtoby scored a try and a goal for the Leeds side. Jakob Skinner and Steve Bacon also crossed and Jake Payne added a conversion and a penalty.

Oulton were beaten 16-9 by visitors Normanton Knights who had lost their previous nine games. Adrian Holdsworth and Chris Hope were Raiders’ try scorers.

Andy Hullock scored a try and five conversions in champions Hunslet Club Parkside’s 31-4 home win over Underbank in the Premier Division.

Craig Miles bagged a brace, Jack McShane and Connor Squires also crossed and Craig Boyce added a drop goal.

Second-bottom Thornhill Trojans were crushed 42-0 at West Hull.

Hunslet Warriors’ Division Three title hopes suffered a setback when they slumped 25-12 at home to Heworth.

Josh McLelland and Nathan Clapham scored Warriors’ tries and Jordan Gale added a conversion and penalty.

The game was Leeds Rhinos and England full-back Caitlin Beevers’ debut as a National Conference referee.