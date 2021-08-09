Alex Sutcliffe. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The centre or second-rower, who YEP readers voted Rhinos' most promising young player last year, has joined Featherstone Rovers on loan for the rest of this season, though Leeds have a recall option.

Sutcliffe, who has been sidelined since April with a knee injury, is out of contract in November and expected to join Castleford Tigers next year.

The 22-year-old has scored two tries in 16 appearances - five of them this year - for Rhinos since his debut in 2017.

He was a substitute in last season's Challenge Cup final win at Wembley, when Rovers coach James Webster was on Rhinos’ backroom staff.

Sutcliffe played for Rovers on dual registration two years ago, scoring 16 tries in 19 games, including a touchdown in Featherstone's Championship Grand Final loss to Toronto Wolfpack.

‘’I’m really excited to be coming back to Fev to hopefully get some game time under my belt and try my best to help Fev for a Super League spot next year,” Sutcliffe said.

Ian Hardman, Rovers' football manager, described Sutcliffe as "an exceptional young player who will bring a great deal of quality to our squad".

He said: "The fact he has played at Featherstone previously and worked under our coaching staff will make for a smooth transition.

“His ability to operate as both a centre and back-row is certainly something that will benefit us as we approach the business end of the season .