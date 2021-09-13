Alex Foster takes a hit-up agianst Hull. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Foster, 27, has been at Tigers since 2017 and was their only try scorer in that year’s Grand Final defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Raised in Knaresborough, the Wetherby Bulldogs product began his professional career with Leeds and has also had spells with London Broncos and Featherstone Rovers.

A member of Tigers’ Challenge Cup final side this year, he is out of contract in November.

“Playing for this club has meant everything,” Foster said.

“From the moment I came here to now, it has been incredible.

“I was welcomed with open arms.

“[Groundsman] Stu Vause was the first person I met and he just put his arm around me and told me that I was going to enjoy myself here, and he wasn’t wrong.

“What I have accomplished in the time I have had here, I never thought I would.

“I thought I would never play Super League again after leaving Leeds in the early part of my career.

“The opportunity that this club has given me has been incredible.

“It has been one hell of a journey and I am so thankful to everyone involved, from the coaching staff to the fans and my teammates as well who have made my time here what it has been for me.”

Foster has battled through a series of setbacks and added: “One of the things that makes me most proud of what I have done here is that I have been able to come back from really bad injuries.

“They were injuries that some other players haven’t been able to come back from and have had to retire through.

“The help and support I have had around me has been absolutely top class.

“I have never been around such an incredible group of human beings, they are all so supportive and are all fantastic in the different ways.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of this group.

“I’m going to miss them all.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell, who will move to Warrington Wolves at the end of this season, paid tribute to Foster.

“After coming in as a trialist, Fozzy quickly embedded himself into the club,” Powell said.

“The way he is as a guy, he’s pretty softly spoken, but you put him out on the field and he is a warrior.

“It’s unfortunate he had injuries to deal with, but he is great.

“Fozzy’s adaptability and versatility are two of his biggest strengths, you put him in the middle and he is awesome, he can really bottle up a middle with his tough defensive work, but then you can put him in the centre or back-row – he will play pretty much anywhere, he is that kind of guy.

“We have built our club on good people, he absolutely 100 per cent fits that.

“He has been an absolute pleasure to coach.”

Foster has yet to reveal where he will be playing next season.