Here’s what might be on coach Richard Agar’s agenda this week.

1: Luke Gale. Rhinos are a better team when Gale is on the field and playing well. Obviously, resolving differences and getting him back to his best is a priority after the captain was dropped last week.

2: Blake Austin. Rhinos are serious contenders to recruit the Aussie who is on his way out of Warrington Wolves following the signing of George Williams. His former Canberra Raiders half-back partner Aidan Sezer will be first-choice stand-off next year, but if Leeds can get Austin on a deal which fits their budget, he’ll offer quality cover in pivotal roles.

Luke Gale. Picture by Steve Riding.

3: Encouraging signs. The Salford game was scrappy, but Leeds played well in the first half and it was a good victory in the circumstances: with a small pack; a rookie in his first start since last November paired with a centre in the halves and a winger operating as a substitute forward. Rhinos can play better, but Agar will be pleased with the spirit shown.

4: Players returning. Liam Sutcliffe has already been ruled out with concussion, but Zane Tetevano is expected to feature this week, Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd and Gale could also be in contention and Rob Lui isn’t far off, so Agar will potentially have some positive selections headaches at just the right time.

5: Make the most of this week. Rhinos can prepare properly for Thursday, but after that it’s back to play, rest/recover, repeat. Two games in four days and three in nine is not something Agar and his players should have to deal with.

