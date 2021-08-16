The England international will now remain at Castleford, where he has spent his entire career, until at least the end of 2023 after agreeing the new deal.

“I’m buzzing to finally get it sorted,” said Milner, who is currently enjoying his testimonial season.

“To remain a one club man, which I really pride myself on, is a proud moment for myself and to get another two years at this fantastic club is something I hold really highly. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Milner, 29, debuted in 2010 after coming through the club’s academy system and has been coached by Powell since 2013.

“He has taken my game to the next level,” he said.

“It’s not always been plain sailing with him. We’ve had our battles which he would probably say himself. But as a coach, there are not many coaches who can get the ultimate best out of your rugby career and I’m thankful for what he has done for me.

“In 2018 I got to represent my country which he had a massive helping hand in, along with fellow coaches Ryan Sheridan and – at the time – Danny Orr.

Adam Milner: Has signed a new two-year deal through to 2023 with Castleford Tigers. (Picture: SWpix.com)

“Everyone at this club has helped to get me to where I am.”

Milner – who has played in two Wembley finals and a Grand Final for Castleford – marked his 250th Super League game in the recent win at Leeds Rhinos.

He faces hometown Wakefield Trinity on Saturday as Tigers look to force their way into the top-six play-offs before Powell departs for Warrington Wolves ands is replaced by Lee Radford.

Meanwhile, St Helens winger Tommy Makinson has received a three-game ban for his red card in Thursday’s loss against Tigers.