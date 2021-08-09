Adam Milner. Picture by Alex Whirtehead/SWpix.com.

Tigers have not won away to Saints since a Regal Trophy victory in December, 1992.

Their last league success there was two years earlier, but Milner insists - with their confidence boosted by last Friday’s win at Leeds Rhinos - they can end that long barren run this week.

“Obviously it’s a replay of the Challenge Cup final so we know what they are all about,” Milner said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Going over there is tough, we haven’t won there in a long time so we’ve got a massive job, but if our attitude is like it was on Friday we are in with a good shot.”

Castleford are eighth in Betfred Super League, with seven wins from 16 matches - a victory percentage of 43.75.

Hull are sixth, boasting a 53.57 win percentage and any more defeats would all-but end Tfgers’ hopes of climbing into the top-six and qualifying for the play-offs.

Castleford have been written off as title contenders, but Milner pledged: “There’s belief inside the camp and that’s all that matters.”

He said: “We know it is a tough ask, but it only takes us to pick up some form and keep chalking off two points and we will certainly put ourselves in the top-six and possibly even higher.

“We’ll get some boys back from Covid and a competitive squad and I don’t see why not.”

The win at Leeds, in Milner’s 250th Super League game, showed what Tigers are capable of on their day.

It was their first victory in any competition since June, but Milner feels they have set a standard for the rest of the campaign, particularly in defence.

“I think the possession was 70-30 in their favour,” he pointed out.

“That shows how much work we were doing on our tryline, but there were some special plays in there where the boys hung tough.

“We took pride in our tryline and that’s what you need to do to get the job done.

“You are going to get put under pressure at Leeds and it’s pleasing to see the boys are working hard.”

The loose-forward added: “I think after a bout of Covid and 250 Super League games, my lungs certainly felt it, but it was a great win for the boys after a tough couple of weeks.

“It is great to have got the win, there’s no better feeling than doing it at Headingley.”

This is a big year for Milner, who is celebrating his testimonial and in the final season of his current contract.

A decision on his Tigers future has yet to be announced, but in what could be a heavy hint, he said: “Reaching the 250 games milestone was a proud moment for me, but I still feel like there’s plenty of life left in me so I hope there’s another 100 or so to go.

“I have enjoyed every game, every appearance I’ve made.