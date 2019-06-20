Adam Cuthbertson confident Leeds Rhinos can create positive vibe

UPBEAT FORWARD Adam Cuthbertson is confident Leeds Rhinos can still salvage something positive from this season.

Rhinos will drop a place to 11th in Betfred Super League tonight after the two sides below them on points difference, London Broncos and Hull KR, clash at Ealing Trailfinders.

Leeds, who visit league leaders St Helens tomorrow, are in serious relegation danger, but Cuthbertson feels their last three performances have been encouraging, particularly in terms of defence and their togetherness as a team.

This year’s Super League is set to be the closest yet with every team from fourth-placed Catalans Dragons downward being closer to the bottom of the table than the top and only three sides - Saints, second-placed Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils who are sixth - having a positive for and against.

Leeds are three wins outside the play-offs, but even a brief run of victories would boost them up the ladder and Cuthbertson reckons a lot can change over the final 11 games.

“It’s odd how the comp’s going,” observed the Aussie front-rower who was among Leeds’ try scorers in last week’s 23-14 defeat by Wigan Warriors.

“You think you are going to get a sense of how the table is going to pan out, but then you get some unusual wins and some unusual losses and suddenly you’ve got last place aiming for fifth and fifth starting to look over their shoulders.

“We got back-to-back wins and we were hopeful going into Wigan.

“It was a great team performance from us and we are really heading in the right direction as a team.”

He added: “I must emphasise the team part, it was a bit more of a team performance, especially defensively, last week and the last few weeks. It is good, we are just starting to build.

“We just need to start stringing a few more of these wins together, back to back and it can turn out to be a really positive season for us.”

Rhinos’ defence will be tested at Saints who have scored 609 points in 18 league matches.

“It is something we have really been focusing on in terms of our systems and just our general buy-in and attitude,” Cuthbertson added.

“I think we’ve really started to take some steps in the right direction.

“What better team than Saints to come up against to test yourselves?”

Leeds’ attack has been less successful.

They have scored only three tries in their past two games - including the 10-0 win at Wakefield Trinity - but Cuthbertson stressed: “That is starting to come.

“Defence is something you worry about first and you get confidence in attack off the back of that.

“We are starting to understand what Rich [Agar, Rhinos’ interim-coach] is wanting from us a lot more.

“I am sure than will start to pan out well as well.

“It is just about going out there and doing it now, putting our foot in the right direction and making sure we keep consistent at it.”