Jones-Bishop, who was suspended for alleged biting in a game against Rochdale Hornets in July, has signed a new 12-month deal, keeping him at the club until the end of next season.

The 31-year-old winger - who missed the end of Hunslet’s Betfred League One campaign and Jamaica’s two autumn internationals - insisted: “I really wanted to stay loyal to the cause, not that I’d have felt any different, regardless of my ban.

“I’ve really enjoyed being at Hunslet, there’s a good crack here and I love playing at the South Leeds Stadium.

“We’ve been making some good signings and I was delighted when experienced players such as Wayne Reittie, Jimmy Watson and Duane Straugheir announced they were remaining at the club.

“As a senior player myself, I’m looking forward to helping point the younger lads in the right direction, in addition to repaying the faith Hunslet showed in me.”

He added: “We need to start strongly next year.

“We’ll benefit from a full pre-season, with lots of young lads on board and I’m sure we’ll rebuild the strong team spirit we had last year.”

Jones-Bishop has hopes of playing alongside his brother Ben in next year’s World Cup, but stressed: “First and foremost I need to focus on the job in hand with Hunslet.

“If I do the little things right for them, on and off the field, the bigger picture can take care of itself.”

Coach Alan Kilshaw welcomed Jones-Bishop’s new deal.

He said: “We have unfinished business with AJB.

“He worked hard to earn the right for an opportunity at the back end of last season and for well documented reasons he couldn't progress.

“I feel with a good pre-season under his belt he could be a key member of our backline.

“He can cover centre, wing and full-back and he knows a big season for us will enhance his World Cup opportunities.

“He's hungry for a good campaign and that’s the type of trait we want in the squad next year.”