A mixed weekend for Leeds Rhinos players on loan/dual-registration duty

There were mixed fortunes for the eight young Leeds Rhinos players on loan or dual-registration at lower division clubs.

Teenage forward Sam Walters, signed by Leeds from Widnes Vikings earlier this year, was a try scorer as he made an impressive debut for Batley Bulldogs in their 48-12 Betfred Championship defeat at Leigh Centurions.

Luke Briscoe touches down for Featherstone against Rochdale.

Walters was one of two Rhinos loan players on duty for Bulldogs, alongside centre Jack Broadbent.

Rhinos forwards Owen Trout and Daniel Waite-Pullan were among Dewsbury Rams’ substitutes in a 28-28 home draw against Halifax.

Rams scored two late converted tries to salvage a point which boosts their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Also in the Championship, three Rhinos players were included in the Featherstone Rovers 17 which beat visitors Rochdale Hornets 50-6.

Winger Luke Briscoe and full-back Ash Golding were among Rovers’ try scorers and prop Wellington Albert turned in a strong performance off the bench.

In League One, another England academy player, prop Muizz Mustapha, made a try-scoring debut for Newcastle Thunder in a 34-16 home win over London Skolars.

Mustapha is on a month’s loan after an initial spell was scuppered by a four-match ban picked up playing for Rhinos’ under-19s.