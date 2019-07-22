A mixed weekend for Leeds Rhinos players on loan/dual-registration duty

There were mixed fortunes for the eight young Leeds Rhinos players on loan or dual-registration at lower division clubs.
Teenage forward Sam Walters, signed by Leeds from Widnes Vikings earlier this year, was a try scorer as he made an impressive debut for Batley Bulldogs in their 48-12 Betfred Championship defeat at Leigh Centurions.
Walters was one of two Rhinos loan players on duty for Bulldogs, alongside centre Jack Broadbent.
Rhinos forwards Owen Trout and Daniel Waite-Pullan were among Dewsbury Rams’ substitutes in a 28-28 home draw against Halifax.
Rams scored two late converted tries to salvage a point which boosts their hopes of avoiding relegation.
Also in the Championship, three Rhinos players were included in the Featherstone Rovers 17 which beat visitors Rochdale Hornets 50-6.
Winger Luke Briscoe and full-back Ash Golding were among Rovers’ try scorers and prop Wellington Albert turned in a strong performance off the bench.
In League One, another England academy player, prop Muizz Mustapha, made a try-scoring debut for Newcastle Thunder in a 34-16 home win over London Skolars.
Mustapha is on a month’s loan after an initial spell was scuppered by a four-match ban picked up playing for Rhinos’ under-19s.