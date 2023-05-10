Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'A bit of a disagreement': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith confirms altercation between star teammates

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has confirmed a “disagreement” between two of his players, but insists there are no hard feelings.

By Peter Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:42 BST

Centre Harry Newman and prop Tom Holroyd were spotted arguing on the pitch at the end of last week’s home defeat by Salford Red Devils.

Both players are in Rhinos’ initial squad for Friday’s game at Wigan Warriors and speaking at his weekly preview press conference, on Wednesday, Smith said: “These things happen from time to time.”

The coach stressed: “It’s not something we condone or want to happen, but players get frustrated and disappointed.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
“They are both passionate guys who want to do well and want the team to do well. They had a bit of a disagreement, that was left there and then and everyone has moved on.”

Smith insisted there is no lingering tension between the pair, who could be England teammates at the end of this season.

“They have known each other and been mates for a long period of time,” Smith said. “It was just one of those things that can happen in sport sometimes.”

Rhinos centre Harry Newman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos centre Harry Newman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
He added: “Certainly there’s a better way of doing it, but there’s no shortage of passion and desire among the group and sometimes you’ve just got to temper it a bit.”

Asked about how often such confrontations occur in rugby league, Smith said: “I wouldn’t say they are common, but they are not uncommon.

“I’d say the majority of clubs have some kind of minor incidents from time to time that almost always are quickly resolved.”

Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd. Pictureby Steve Riding.Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd. Pictureby Steve Riding.
