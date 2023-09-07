Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has revealed his 21-man squad for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors.

Rhinos could be boosted by the return of winger Ash Handley who missed last weekend’s win at Hull FC with a foot injury.

But concussion victims half-back Aidan Sezer and second-row James Bentley are unavailable for the second successive game and there is no place for three-quarter Nene Macdonald.

Aidan Sezer. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He failed to return as planned from paternity leave in Australia and his future at the club in now in doubt.

Eighteen-year-old full-back Riley Lumb has been named in the initial 21 for the first time. Fellow teenager Alfie Edgell is also in contention for his debut after being 18th man last week and winger Liam Tindall, who has not played since June, retains his place in the initial 21.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb.