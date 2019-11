This is the value of each Leeds United player - according to Football Manager 2020

Ahead of its November 19 release date, we've been test-driving the new FM 2020, the latest edition in the sports-strategy series, and exploring its different features and information. The term ‘market value’ always creates its fair amount of controversy – and these value below are no different. We’ll leave the debate up to you… Click through the pages to see how much each player is reportedly worth...

Value according to Football Manager: 325k

Value according to Football Manager: 375k

Value according to Football Manager: 450k

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Value according to Football Manager: 500k

Value according to Football Manager: 575k

Value according to Football Manager: 650k

Value according to Football Manager: 675k

Value according to Football Manager: 1.1million

Value according to Football Manager: 2.3million

Value according to Football Manager: 4.2million

Value according to Football Manager: 4.6million

Value according to Football Manager: 5.25million

Value according to Football Manager: 5.25million

Value according to Football Manager: 6million

Value according to Football Manager: 6.5million

Value according to Football Manager: 7.75million

Value according to Football Manager: 8million

Value according to Football Manager: 8million

Value according to Football Manager: 8.75million

Value according to Football Manager: 9million

Value according to Football Manager: 9.5million

Value according to Football Manager: 9.5million

Value according to Football Manager: 9.75million

Value according to Football Manager: 10.5million

Value according to Football Manager: 15million

Value according to Football Manager: 17.75million