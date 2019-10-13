Promoter Frank Warren eyes return to Elland Road for champion Josh Warrington
Promoter Frank Warren wants Josh Warrington’s next fight to be at Elland Road.
Warrington famously won his IBF Featherweight title at the home of Leeds United in May 2018 when he beat Lee Selby in front of a buoyant home support.
And Warren is determined for the Leeds Warrior to return to Elland Road but admitted a trip to the United States is still a possibility.
“The next fight we want to be back at Elland Road, that is what we want to do,” insisted Warren.
“Unless something comes out of the woodwork to go to the States. That is where we are at.
“There is no rush for anything at the moment.”
Warren feels that Warrington’s support base puts him at an advantage at the negotiating table.
“What everyone has to realise - he is the champion,” said Warren.
“And you look at all those champions, how many have got a fanbase like him? None of them.
“He brings something to the table.”
Warrington admits that he isn’t the type of fighter to get involved in the “dramas” of making fights.
“This is why I have got a promoter and got a manager, it is not my cup of tea,” he said.
“I go to the gym, I train and when it starts getting all WWE and shouting and screaming, I will leave that to Tyson Fury.
“I will be shopping about in Asda tomorrow and changing nappies and going back to normal.
“Going over to America and making a fool of myself, if they want the fight I am here.
“If they want all the dramas, I will leave it to the rest of them.”
Any potential fight at Elland Road would need to take place at the end of the season.
Leeds’ final home game of the season is currently scheduled for May 2, but they could still play another home fixture if they are in the Championship play-offs.
Warren added: “They [Leeds United] are doing some concerts next year. It has got to be the end of the season.”
On Warrington making it 30 wins from 30 fights, the promoter said: “He is the best in his weight division in the world. I don’t care what anybody else says.”