Perfect tonic for Nile Wilson at gymnastic fantastic 2019 Leeds Sports Awards

NILE WILSON and his coach Dave Murray celebrated a fine double at the 2019 Leeds Sports Awards as the perfect tonic to the Leeds gymnast's recovery from surgery.

Wilson recently underwent an operation after struggling with an ongoing neck issue, ten months after his superb success at last April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast of Australia.

The 23-year-old Yorkshireman is now facing six months out but Wilson's stellar haul Down Under was heralded with one of the main accolades at the 2019 Leeds Sports Awards, held once again at first direct Arena.

Wilson fought through a hand injury to compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and went on take a superb haul of three gold medals and two silvers, despite initial fears that his hand problem would make it impossible for him to compete.

Wilson subsequently took the sportsman of the year award at Thursday night's event with his coach and Leeds Gymnastics Club coach Murray also taking the coach of the year accolade.

As part of a fine evening for their sport, the junior men's artistic and women's artistic Leeds Gymnastics Team also took the young club/team award with young gymnast Jack Stanley also taking the young sportsman (under-16s) award.

Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Lois Forsell was named sportswoman of the year, seeing off competition from Alicia Blagg, Gabby Adcock, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Katie Levick and Nicola Adams OBE.

Wilson, meanwhile, beat off stern competition including boxing star Josh Warrington whose 2018 achievements in becoming IBF featherweight champion of the world by defeating Lee Selby and successfuly defending his belt against Carl Frampton were still recognised with the Sporting Pride of Leeds award.

Wilson eclipsed Warrington, Adil Rashid, Jack Laugher MBE, Pablo Hernandez and Sam Dickinson to win his award with his coach Murray emerging victorious from a strong shortlist that even included Leeds United's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The evening celebrated 100 years of United in their centenary year with a 100 seconds-long video, followed by a video message from club captain Liam Cooper and an on stage speech from Whites club legend Eddie Gray.

The City Of Leeds Swimming Club also had cause for celebration with Leah Crisp taking the young sportswoman of the year accolade - with Youth Olympics gold medallist Hope Price (over 16s) taking the male version.

The all conquering City Of Leeds Diving Club also took another award to add to their growing haul in the club/team performance category.

And Leeds Rhinos wheelchair rugby league were at the double with James Simpson taking the sportsman disability award with Jodie Boyd-Ward winning the female version on a night when the Leeds Girls Can Ambassadors were presented with the Leeds Cares Award.

LEEDS SPORTS AWARDS 2019 WINNERS:

SENIOR ACHIEVERS

Sportsman: Nile Wilson

Sportswoman: Lois Forsell

Sportsman Disability: James Simpson

Sportswoman Disability: Jodie Boyd-Ward

Coach - Performance: Dave Murray

YOUNG ACHIEVERS

Young Club/Team - Community: Corpus Christi Catholic College Year 7 Girls Rugby.

Young Club/Team - Performance: The Junior MA and WA Leeds Gymnastics Team.

Young Sportswoman: Leah Crisp

Young Sportsman (O16): Hope Price

Young Sportsman (U16): Jack Stanley

Young Sportswoman - Disability: Charlotte Tate

Young Sportsman - Disability: Nathan Collins

SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION

Student Sport Individual: Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Sion Jones

Student Sport Club: University of Leeds Netball Club

Club/Team Performance: City of Leeds Diving Club

Volunteer: Susan Partridge

Outstanding Service to Sport: Bob Jones

Service to PE and School Sport: Charlie Pyatt

Coach - Participation: Kris Stafford, Harrison Marshall, Stephen Quinn.

Lifetime Achievement: Liz Wilson. David Heddon.

Sporting Pride of Leeds: Josh Warrington

Leeds Cares Award: Leeds Girls Can Ambassadors.