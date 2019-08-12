‘Our worst yet’ – Yorkshire captain Tom Kohler-Cadmore and coach Andrew Gale pull no punches

“OUR WORST performance yet” – that was the succinct and honest verdict of Yorkshire’s stand-in captain Tom Kohler-Cadmore after his side lost to Derbyshire by 55 runs.

Duanne Olivier

Kohler-Cadmore, deputising for Steve Patterson in T20 while the club captain gets ready for the resumption of County Championship action next weekend along with fellow pace bowler Ben Coad, admitted that Yorkshire deserved nothing from the game at Emerald Headingley.

Yorkshire’s fourth defeat to go with three no-results, one tie and one victory left them bottom of the North Group with six points from nine matches, and Kohler-Cadmore admitted after the hosts had been bowled out for 152 in reply to the visitors’ 207-5: “We didn’t do ourselves justice.

“ I think it’s been our worst performance yet, really disappointing. We had a period through the middle of their innings when five overs went for around 80 runs, and anything like that can cost you a game quite quickly.

“Obviously they got the momentum then and although we slowed them down a bit at the end, I just felt we were poor throughout the whole thing really.

“Then, with the bat, I didn’t feel like it (the target) was out of our reach, but we lost myself in the first over and three wickets up top straight away, and then kept making poor choices and kept losing wickets.

“We have to learn to make smarter choices in all aspects of the game.”

Andrew Gale, the Yorkshire first-team coach, concurred with his captain.

“It was right up there in terms of our worst performances,” he said.

“We did so much stuff that was way off the standards we set ourselves. There’s no hiding behind the fact, we were poor.

“We did all right the first 10 overs with the ball, but the momentum of the game changed and we probably did well not to go for 220-230 in the end.

“With the bat, we were up there with the rate, but we were reckless.

Throughout the competition, we’ve either let ourselves down with poor thinking or poor execution, but this time it was a mixture of both.”

Dominic Cork, the Derbyshire T20 coach and former England pace bowler, said: “It was the perfect performance.

“We came up against a good Yorkshire side and beat them. I’m proud of the guys.”

Yorkshire last night said that they had yet to decide whether to re-sign the West Indies batsman/wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran for the final five group games.