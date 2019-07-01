Yorkshire title for Leeds Athletic Netball Club

Have your say

Leeds Athletic Netball Club’s Under-12s have been crowned Yorkshire champions. The Leeds team qualified for the tournament at Sheffield EIS as West Yorkshire League champions.

They went on to win their first 11 matches before meeting Kingston – who also had a 100 per cent record – in the final.

Leeds Athletic Netball Club Under-12s.

And after a 16-8 victory in the finale, coach John Hipshon said: “Every player was outstanding in performance and attitude and they have been all year.”

Leeds’ other wins were against Hi Lites 20-1, Wakefield Phoenix 16-1, Harrogate Phoenix 18-4, Huddersfield Giants 13-2, Whitecross 20-4, Allus 23-0, Reckitts 21-2, York City 17-1, Harrogate Halos 18-3, Dronfield 17-9 and Wakefield Wildcats 15-3.