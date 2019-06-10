Yorkshire sponsor Drops in to help top women’s cycling squad

A YORKSHIRE firm has helped save Britain’s leading women’s cycling team.

Triton Construction, which has a basae at Liversedge, has become a joint support sponsor of Team Drops, which is the UK’s only women’s Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) registered racing squad.

Drops featured in the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire last month and are riding the Tour of Britain this week.

Triton’s founder and chairman Michael Parkinson, a cycling fan, is married to Lisa Brambani, four-times national road and time trial champion and a silver medalist in the 1990 Commonwealth Games road race.

Their daughter Abby Mae Parkinson is a former national junior road race Champion and rides for Team Drops.

Drops is made up mainly of international-level riders who focus purely on road racing.

Other team members include include World and Olympic track champion Elanor Barker, Great Britain riders Anna Christian and Lizzie Holden and national squad track riders Ellie Dickinson and Megan Barker.

Drops were faced with the prospect of closure last year, but have been able to continue with the support of Triton Construction and joint-backer British aluminium recycling body ‘Every Can Counts’.

Cannondale Bike and Le Col have also become the team’s equipment sponsors.

Michael Parkinson said: “We are delighted and exceptionally proud to be able to support and be so involved with Team Drops in this way.

“There are very few opportunities for female Great Britain cyclists to progress and gain experience at World Tour level and the Drops Team is unique in this regard.

“After the main sponsor pulled out we quickly got to work in raising the funds needed - of which some was crowd-funded - to keep them on the road and competing.”

He added: “Supporting the team not only means we can continue to follow British women’s cycling excellence, but it also allows us to inspire and reward our own team at Triton.

“Teamwork and high performance are at the core of our business at Triton and recently we were delighted to present our contracts manager Bob Clark with a three-day trip and team car ride with the peloton to watch the Women’s Tour up close as a retirement gift.”

Triton has historically supported the RST Racing Team, helping girls and boys to compete at international events and win several national championships at youth level.

It has also sponsored the National Youth Cycle Championships and National Cyclo-Cross Championships in Bradford.