Yorkshire CCC’s Adam Lyth ready to deliver for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

Yorkshire CCC's Adam Lyth will play for the Northern Superchargers in next season's The Hundred. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/SWpix.com

Left-handed opener Lyth was picked up by Superchargers’ coach and Yorkshire legend Darren Lehmann for £75,000.

“It was all really exciting,” said Lyth, who will be turning out alongside England star Ben Stokes, as well as Yorkshire team-mates Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adil Rashid and David Willey .

Hard-hitting Australian batsman Aaron Finch, a former Yorkshire team-mate, will also be alongside him when the tournament gets under way next July.

I'M IN CHARGE: Leeds-based Northeern Superchargers head coach, Darren Lehmann. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

“I sat down after putting the little one to bed to watch it with my wife and I was over the moon to be drafted by Darren (Lehmann) and the Northern Superchargers,” said Lyth.

“Darren had told me beforehand that he wanted to try and get me in, but you just never know what’s going to happen with these things – I could have been picked up by another side or maybe picked later by the Superchargers.

“I’m thrilled to be playing for the Superchargers at Headingley though, a ground I know so well and I’m sure it will be an exciting competition.

“I can’t wait for it to get going now.”

GOOD CALL: New England head coach Chris Silverwood, right, with predecessor Trevor Bayliss. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Lyth is impressed with the squad assembled by Lehmann and the Superchargers and is excited to be involved playing in the new format.

“We’ve got a very strong squad, including three exceptional overseas players, but all the squads are impressive – so I think it will be a great competition that the fans will enjoy,” he added.

“It will be great to play alongside Stokesy (Ben Stokes).

“He’s a fantastic player and also a fantastic bloke who I know pretty well from playing for England with him.

“We’ve stayed in touch a bit since then, so it’ll be great to play alongside him in The Hundred when it gets going.”

Before the razzmatazz of The Hundred, Lyth will travel out to Abu Dhabi for the T10 competition after being retained by the Maratha Arabians for a second season.

“I’ve just had a nice two-week break with my family in Dubai and I’m now back in training before I head out to Abu Dhabi for the T10 in a couple of weeks,” he explained. “I’m delighted to have been retained by Maratha.

“We’re being coached by Andy Flower this time, which is great as he’s a world-class coach who I know well from my time with England.”

The Whitby-born batsman man admits, though, that he won’t have much time to unwind after he returns from T10 action, as he’ll be switching his attentions to beginning preparations for the 2020 season with Yorkshire.

“I will pretty much be back into training with Yorkshire after I get back and it will be all guns blazing preparing for red-ball action in 2020,” added Lyth.

The 32-year-old former England Test opener was also quick to praise the appointment of former Yorkshire man Chris Silverwood as England head coach.

Silverwood is already into his new role on England’s current tour of New Zealand, and Lyth is backing him to prove a shrewd appointment by the ECB.

“He (Silverwood) did a great job with Essex, winning back-to-back Championships before taking up the bowling coach role with England,” said Lyth.

“He’s clearly very well liked and I think it’s a great appointment for English cricket.

“He’s definitely the right man to take this young group of players forward.”

Lyth is also delighted that limited overs cricket will return to his former club Scarborough in 2020 after Yorkshire confirmed two Royal London One-Day Cup fixtures will be played at North Marine Road next year.

“It’s brilliant for the town, the club itself and the fans,” added Lyth.

“There’s always a fantastic wicket at Scarborough and it’s usually a packed house, so it’s great for white ball cricket to return to North Marine Road.