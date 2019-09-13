Yorkshire 2019 UCI Road World Championships: Everything you need to know

Have your say

The UCI Road World Championships 2019 will take place in Yorkshire from Sunday, September 22 to Sunday, September 29.

On Saturday, September 21 the very first UCI-sanctioned, one-day international para-cycling event will take place ahead of the Championships.

The Championships have only been held in Great Britain on three previous occasions, the most recent of which was at Goodwood in 1982.

Approximately 1,400 riders are set to compete from 90 countries and the action will be beamed to a global TV audience of over 250 million.

Here is everything you need to know about the event.

When are the Championships?

Saturday, September 21 - Para-cycling internationals

Sunday, September 22 - Team time trial mixed relay

Monday, September 23 - Women junior individual time trial, men junior individual time trial

Tuesday, September 24 - Men U23 individual time trial, women elite individual time trial

Wednesday, September 25 - Men elite individual time trial

Thursday, September 26 - Men junior road race

Friday, September 27 - Women junior road race, men U23 road race

Saturday, September 28 - Women elite road race

Sunday, September 29 - Men elite road race

Where are the routes?

Races will start in various locations across North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Humberside.

All races will finish in Harrogate, where the medal ceremonies will be held on stage in the Harrogate Fan Zone.

For full routes, see the race maps here.

What entertainment will be there?

The Fan Zone in Harrogate is a free space where people can watch every race live on giant screens.

Every medal presentation will take place on the main stage and food, drink and merchandise stalls will be on hand.

Music fans will also be treated to some high-profile acts throughout the week.

How do I get to the Harrogate Fan Zone?

The Harrogate Fan Zone is located on The Stray, near the finish line.

By Train - The Fan Zone is located within a short 10 minute walk from the Harrogate train station, simply follow the 'Fan Zone' wayfinding signs or ask one of the Yorkshire Team Volunteers for directions.

By Bus - The Fan Zone is located within a short 10 minute walk from the Harrogate bus station, simply follow the 'Fan Zone' wayfinding signs or ask one of the Yorkshire Team Volunteers for directions.

By Bike - There will be secure*, managed bike parking located adjacent to the Fan Zone off Otley Road. Bike parking is available on a first come first serve basis, spectators should bring their own bike locks as they will not be provided. Bikes will not be permitted into the Fan Zone.

*Please note that all bikes are left at the risk of the spectator.

By Car - Spectator parking is available to book here. Parking is limited so advance booking is advised. Parking facilities are located within convenient walking distance to the Fan Zone and race circuit.