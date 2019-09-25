Yorkshire 2019 – No contest as Rohan Dennis retains men’s time-trial title

Australia’s Rohan Dennis obliterated the field to successfully defend the men’s time-trial title at the UCI Road World Championships here in Harrogate yesterday.

The 29-year-old, champion 12 months ago in Innsbruck, bested the field once more to clock a time of one minute 5.05 seconds on the 54km route from Northallerton to Harrogate.

Australia's Rohan Dennis. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Cycling wonderkid Remco Evenepoel of Belgium - who was riding and winning the junior categories a year ago in the Austrian Alps - finished a minute and eight seconds down to claim the silver medal. Italy’s Filippo Hanna was third.

Great Britain’s Alex Dowsett finished fifth, a very encouraging performance by the man from Essex.

“I never like to set a target because I want to win every race but I’m very happy with that,” said Dowsett.

Once again Harrogate shone in the global spotlight, helped by the weather which was far more accommodating for riders and fans than the deluge of the day before.