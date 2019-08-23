Wrenthorpe and Methley set for relegation showdown

THE DESTINATION of the Bradford League title may be looking like a forgone conclusion, but intrigue can be found at the foot of the table.

The relegation battle is one of the most interesting in years, with back-to-back wins for Methley having blown the survival race wide open.

Wrenthorpe's Samuel Wigglesworth.

A further amount of spice is added by the fact that Grant Soames’ side visit one of their big rivals in Wrenthorpe in a big survival clash tomorrow.

Methley still prop up the rest but Wrens, Lightcliffe and Undercliffe all lost last weekend and with four games left, just 18 points separate Undercliffe, in ninth, and Methley.

Soames said: “It is an absolutely huge fixture on Saturday. They (Wrenthorpe) lie about 14 or 15 points above us and obviously whoever wins will probably fancy their chances of staying up.

“I am hoping that after good work against Townville and Cleckheaton we can carry things on. But Wrenthorpe have beaten Woodlands this year and Cleckheaton twice and Farsley twice.

“They are a bit up and down like all of us and it will be who performs on the day.”

Methley are waiting to see if Yorkshire duo Jared Warner and Matthew Waite are going to be available, with the pair playing together in the recent win over Townville.

Soames added: “We plan without them and if we do get them, it is a bonus. Whereas earlier on in the season, we were expecting them to play and then Matty got injured and Jared went down to Sussex.

“I am assuming they will both be in contention for Yorkshire’s T20 fixtures this weekend. We will wait to see if they are released to play.”

Woodlands will virtually rubber-stamp silverware if they beat nearest rivals Bradford and Bingley – currently 29 points adrift and having played a game more – at Albert Terrace tomorrow.

At the bottom, second-from-bottom Lightcliffe visit Townville, while Undercliffe make the short trip to New Farnley.

Hanging Heaton and Pudsey St Lawrence – both expected to be firmly in the title shake-up at the season’s outset – meet at Bennett Lane, while Farsley welcome Cleckheaton.

A big game in Championship One sees Morley host Hartshead Moor, while Pudsey Congs go to Keighley.