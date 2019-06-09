World Series Leeds - Georgia Taylor-Brown beats Jessica Leamonth in home triathlon

Leeds-based Georgia Taylor-Brown claimed the first World Series victory of her career with a dominant run through the streets of her home city.

Taylor-Brown, 25, who was born in Manchester but lives and trains in Leeds, raced to victory to strengthen her bid for a first world title having finished third in the World Series and second here in Leeds last year.

Wetherby's Jessica Learmonth held off a determined burst from Taylor Spivey of the United States to claim third and her first World Series podium in Leeds.

Katie Zaferes, the reigning world champion and current World Series leader finished second.