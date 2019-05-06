World Championship final: Trump crowned Crucible champion

Judd Trump was tonight crowned King of the Crucible as records tumbled at the Betfred World Championship in Sheffield.

The 29-year-old beat four-time champion John Higgins 18-9 and pocket a £500,000 top prize in Sheffield.

He resumed his final against Higgins leading 12-5 after a high-scoring first day, where there were seven centuries in the opening 13 frames.

But if folks imagined the scoring levels would drop on Bank Holiday Monday, the players had not read the script.

Every single frame on Monday produced a 50-plus break - including four centuries, to bring up the 100th century at this year's tournament. The previous best was 86.

It meant Trump was 16-9 in front, needing just two more frames when play resumed at 7pm to avenge his 2011 Crucible final defeat to Higgins.

Higgins v Trump

Higgins potted the first ball of the third session, a long-range red, and with a seven-frame deficit needed to make immediate inroads into Trump's advantage.

And the Scot came close to producing the first maximum 147 in a Crucible final, but after potting a fantastic final red, he missed the 15th black. But his 113 break was the eighth century of the final and just the start Higgins needed.

A 60 break saw Higgins cut the deficit to 12-7, maintaining the incredible high standards which had produced 50-plus breaks in 15 of the 19 frames played so far.

And the high scores kept on coming. Trump's 101 break in frame 20 was the ninth century of the final - a new Crucible record. The previous record was eight in 2002 and 2013.

Judd Trump

He also took the fourth frame of the day - with a 71 break - to move 14-7 in front at the mid-session interval, needing just four more frames for victory.

The 99th century of these 17 days came in frame 22, Trump hitting 126, before Higgins ensured we would at least see an evening session when breaks of 67 and 70 made it 15-9.

And just like the first frame of the day threatened a 147, Trump powered in 12 red and 12 blacks, before missing the 13th red into the centre pocket. But his 104 break - the 100th century of the tournament - saw Trump head for the evening session needing just two more frames to be crowned world champion.

It seemed to be a case of when, rather than if, Trump - with his friend, Leeds professional Oliver Lines watching on from the wings - would confirm victory and an opening 94 break nudged him a step closer, at 17-9.

At least Trump showed he was human, when he missed an ambitious double on the red at the start of frame 28. But Higgins looked like a man who had come up against an opponent who was at the top of his game, and Trump was left celebrating as a 62 break secured the world title.