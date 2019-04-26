WIN: Meet sporting greats at 2019 Leeds International Festival

On your marks. Get set. Go!

Leeds International Festival is under starters orders with sporting greats lined up to appear this year and we are giving you the chance to meet them.

You and three friends will also get lunch and tickets for the Sport 2.0: Every Second Counts event - a look at sport innovations during the 10-day festival, celebrating new ideas in art, science and technology.

Olympic skeleton bobsleigh golden girl Amy Williams, Paralympic legend Dame Sarah Storey and ex football referee David Elleray are amongst the speakers at the Sport 2.0 event at L19 Cube, at The Tetley, on Friday, May 10, 10am to 4pm.

Also speaking are Channel 4's new head of sport Pete Andrews, Yorkshire's 'epic triathlon' star Sam Boatwright, former Olympian, now celebrity coach, Prof Greg Whyte. Parkrun's Tom Williams and sports technology expert Barry McNeill.

This year's L19 - May 2 to 12 - features punk-poet John Cooper Clarke, boxing hero Frank Bruno, Leeds-based MOBO award winner Graft, radio presenter JoJo, The Voice Season 3 winner Jermain Jackman, Dr Almas Ahmed, the inventor of the world’s first acid-proof makeup and many more.

Our prize winner and up to three guests get tickets to Sport 2.0 and a voucher to try the new Spring Menu, including all food plus one drink each, at The Tetley.

The meet and greet will be with some of the speakers around 12.45pm, ahead of lunch, at 1pm.

Enter our free prize draw online or by post.

Or post your name, age and contact details to L19 Sport 2.0 Competition, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Deadline is Friday, May 3, 10am.

Ex football referee David Elleray

