WIN Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington v Sofiane Takoucht world title boxing tickets

LEEDS Warrior Josh Warrington will make the third defence of his IBF world featherweight title against France’s Sofiane Takoucht next moth and we have tickets to be won.

The date for your diary is at First Direct Arena, Leeds on Saturday, October 12.

It will be shown live on BT Sport but you could be there in person with a guest to see the big fight action for free. We have four pairs of tickets to be won.

Warrington (29-0, 6 KOs) is returning to the venue he has lit up throughout his career and where he defeated then mandatory challenger Kid Galahad in June.

Takoucht (35-3-1, 13 KOs), on a eight fight winning streak, won the IBF International title to earn his place among the world’s top featherweights. The 33-year-old is a former European champion and ranked fourth in the latest IBF rankings.

Warrington, aged 28, said of the Southpaw: “This is a massive opportunity for him. I have to stay focused and not take my eye off the ball because I am after the biggest fights in the division.”

The undercard features top British boxing talent in title action, including Leeds idol Jack Bateson, Zelfa Barrett, Barrett’s stablemate Lyndon Arthur and Troy Williamson.

Guarantee your seats for this Frank Warren promoted fight - tickets are £40, £50, £75, £100, £150, £200, £350, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and firstdirectarena.com.

WIN TICKETS

We have four pairs to be won in our latest knockout free prize draw.

The quickest way to enter is by submitting your details using ur secure online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or post your full name and details, including a mobile or day time phone number, to Win Warrington v Takoucht Tickets Competition, c/o Raza Zulfiqar, Advertising Department, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 1BE.

Deadline is Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 12 noon.

Winners will be selected at random from all entries - only one entry per entry method allowed. UK entrants only. Transport not included. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. Details at www.jpimedia.co.uk. For JPIMedia privacy policy visit www.jpimedia.co.uk/privacy-policy.

Josh Warrington goes head to head with Sofiane Takoucht